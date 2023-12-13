Bilal Saeed celebrates 35th birthday with friends

Bilal Saeed is a musical virtuoso whose soul-stirring tunes and lyrical prowess have woven a spellbinding narrative in the world of contemporary sounds. With a voice that resonates with emotion and a knack for creating chart-topping hits, he stands as a luminary in the musical constellation, captivating hearts and leaving an indelible imprint on the global music stage.

Recently, he celebrated his 35th birthday with friends. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of his friends singing along as he cut his cake. Several star celebs were also present including Imran Ashraf, Shaan and many more.

"Zindagi ik safar hai suhan" he captioned the post.

Well wishes and heartwarming birthday wishes poured in from fans in the comment section.

On the work front, Saeed's recent songs include Udi Udi Phiran, Lambiya Judaiyan, Raanjha Ban Jana, Baari, Chaskay, Qubool, and Uchiyaan Dewaraan (Baari 2).