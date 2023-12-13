Haval’s version of the new era of clean energy

Great Wall Motor (GWM) and SAZGAR Engineering Works Limited forged a formidable partnership to introduce the Haval brand to Pakistan last year. Since its inception, the brand's journey in the country has thrived.

Among the impressive lineup of Haval vehicles, the HEV (Hybrid) stands out as the premier SUV variant; notably, it is Pakistan's pioneering locally assembled hybrid vehicle. This groundbreaking achievement, realized in November 2022, propelled the HEV to become the most coveted SUV in the market.

Recently, Haval and SAZGAR unveiled the brand's inaugural television commercial with a quality that can compete with top-tier international productions. This quality of words oozes a big statement from the company that they are for real!

The TV ad features the vehicle emerging from a dramatic lightning storm, symbolizing the fusion of raw electric power of the car with its exquisite exterior design.

Moreover, the advertisement highlights critical features such as its impressive power output (240HP and 530Nm of Torque), exceptional fuel efficiency of up to 20km/l, and the brand's unwavering commitment to quality through a comprehensive 5-year/150,000km warranty.

Equipped with Autonomous Level 2 driving capabilities and equipment such as Automatic Parking, Autonomous Reverse, Lane Center Keep, and Lane Keep Assist, the HEV also offers Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, a panoramic sunroof, and an array of advanced features that have solidified the brand's position as a premium crossover SUV within the past year.

