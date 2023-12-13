Indian media stoops to new low while reporting Parliament 'attack'

NEW DELHI – After an 'attack' on Indian parliament during a session on Wednesday, the country’s media was spotted reporting the incident in a despicable manner.
The Lok Sabha was holding a Zero Hour session when two men jumped from the visitors gallery in a major security breach with one of them climbing over the lawmakers’ desk in a bid to approach the Speaker’s chair.
The intruders threw canisters that emitted yellow smoke inside the parliament before they were overpowered by the security guards and MPs of the lower house of parliament.
This is real🥵— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 13, 2023
Two people jumped from the visitor gallery to Loksabha. This is huge security breach in Parliament.
pic.twitter.com/igDbAuhsWz
Shortly before the security lapse inside Parliament, two other persons identified as Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde burst smoke canisters outside the chamber and raised slogans denouncing dictatorship.
All the four were arrested by police and an investigation into the matter has been launched.
One of the arrested said she was staging the protest against rising unemployment in the country.
However, a weird incident was recorded outside the parliament where Indian journalists were fighting to show the smoke canisters that were apparently used in the attack.
A video shows a journalist holding a canister bomb in his hand reporting the incident while his fellows trying to snatch it from his hand in order to show it on their channels.
Social media users slammed the irresponsible reporting by the India media, saying it should show some maturity. Here are some reactions:
Strongly condemn the recent attack on the Indian Parliament. Deeply concerned about the security lapses that allowed this to happen. Also disappointed by the irresponsible journalism following the incident. Urgent need for stricter security measures & responsible media reporting— Unbekannt (@kanhai_anand) December 13, 2023
Indian media is fighting to show the smoke bomb that used for attack in parliament 😭😭🤣
Me and my siblings fighting for TV remote
The Wednesday’s Parliament security breach coincides with the anniversary of a 22 years old terror attack on the old building in which nine people were killed.
