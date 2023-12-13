Search

Indian media stoops to new low while reporting Parliament 'attack'

Web Desk
07:54 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Source: Social media

NEW DELHI – After an 'attack' on Indian parliament during a session on Wednesday, the country’s media was spotted reporting the incident in a despicable manner.

The Lok Sabha was holding a Zero Hour session when two men jumped from the visitors gallery in a major security breach with one of them climbing over the lawmakers’ desk in a bid to approach the Speaker’s chair. 

The intruders threw canisters that emitted yellow smoke inside the parliament before they were overpowered by the security guards and MPs of the lower house of parliament.

Shortly before the security lapse inside Parliament, two other persons identified as Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde burst smoke canisters outside the chamber and raised slogans denouncing dictatorship.

All the four were arrested by police and an investigation into the matter has been launched. 

One of the arrested said she was staging the protest against rising unemployment in the country. 

However, a weird incident was recorded outside the parliament where Indian journalists were fighting to show the smoke canisters that were apparently used in the attack. 

A video shows a journalist holding a canister bomb in his hand reporting the incident while his fellows trying to snatch it from his hand in order to show it on their channels. 

Social media users slammed the irresponsible reporting by the India media, saying it should show some maturity. Here are some reactions:

The Wednesday’s Parliament security breach coincides with the anniversary of a 22 years old terror attack on the old building in which nine people were killed. 

Web Desk

