Indian media lampooned for claiming Pakistan’s black magic behind their T20 World Cup exit
Web Desk
11:14 AM | 13 Nov, 2022
Indian media, known for their sensationalism and partiality, was again left red-faced when a news report from a Hindi news channel went viral that blamed Pakistan for witchcraft against Indian players.

The ridiculous claims soon become the fodder of countless memes on social sites days after England crushed India by 10 wickets to set up a Twenty20 World Cup final with Pakistan.

In the sensationalism clip, the news channel claimed that it was not England that thrashed Men in Blue but Pakistan, which used evil practices to disqualify them from the cricket carnival.

The news report further claimed that supernatural powers affected Rohit Sharma-led squad and they failed to take even a single wicket.

Besides witchcraft claims, some Indian channels started targeting Pakistani players for their religious inclination. The war-mongering media falsely blamed Pakistani players for promoting religious extremism in sports.

Meanwhile, fans are ridiculing Indian media for stooping to a new low for ratings. The hilarious reports also triggered a meme fest with fans sharing rib-tickling reactions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to face England today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the final and fans are looking for 1992 alike result from the Babar Azam-led team in the ongoing mega event.

