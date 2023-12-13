Search

Technology

Over 400,000 learner licenses issued within two days

Web Desk
08:23 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Over 400,000 learner licenses issued within two days

LAHORE - The Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, has announced that the PITB-developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS) has made it possible for citizens of Punjab to obtain learner licenses from the comfort of their homes. 

The system has proven to be highly beneficial as over 400,000 citizens were able to obtain their licenses within just two days, according to a press release issued by PITB here on Wednesday. 

"The chairman expressed his gratitude towards the new system, which has made it easier for citizens to acquire a license without physically visiting government offices or standing in long queues. He added that the license fee can now be paid online, which enables citizens to obtain their license within minutes from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, the license can be presented to traffic wardens whenever required, either in printed or digital form."

He said that the process of renewing Regular Licenses, Duplicates and International Licenses will soon be available online. Additionally, the website dlims.punjab.gov.pk now allows instant application and issuance of a new Learner License.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

10:49 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Elon Musk threatens to sue media watchdog over 'anti-semitic' post

10:12 AM | 14 Nov, 2023

TikTok faces bans in Nepal over ‘hate content that disrupts social ...

01:06 AM | 31 Oct, 2023

A thunder of Dragons soared over Pakistan tonight !  

05:32 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Suzuki's Irresistible Offer: Get up to Rs 150,000 Trade-In Bonus on ...

02:15 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Hackers put over 2 million Pakistanis' private data for sale after ...

10:32 AM | 20 Sep, 2023

World's most expensive custom iPhone costs over half-million dollars; ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2023

PAK VS AUS 1st test match Live Streaming Details : When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

Horoscope

08:47 AM | 13 Dec, 2023

 Daily Horoscope - 13th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 December 2023

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against US dollar, and other currencies on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

During the mid of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.8 for buying and 286.15 for selling.

Euro dropped slightly at 306 for buying and 309 for selling. British Pound GBP moved up to 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal inched up to 76.1.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.9 286
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.4 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.9
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.68 40.08
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.04 930.04
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.86 61.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.88 175.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.02 26.32
Omani Riyal OMR 737.31 745.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.11 27.41
Swiss Franc CHF 323.13 325.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.94 8.09

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan fall sharply; Check today gold rates 13 December 2023

Gold prices moved down in the local market amid negative trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 13 December 2023

On Wednesday, price of single tola 24 karat gold moved down by Rs1,800 and hovers at Rs213,600.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 karat gold plunged by over Rs1,400 to Rs183,130. Price of 22 Karat Gold is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs188,650 and 18k gold rate is Rs161,700 for each tola.

In the international market, the price of the yellow metal stands stands at $1978 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Karachi PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Islamabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Peshawar PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Quetta PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sialkot PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Attock PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujranwala PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Jehlum PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Multan PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Bahawalpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Gujrat PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nawabshah PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Chakwal PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Hyderabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Nowshehra PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Sargodha PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Faisalabad PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430
Mirpur PKR 213,600 PKR 2,430

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: