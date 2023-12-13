Over 400,000 learner licenses issued within two days

LAHORE - The Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Faisal Yousaf, has announced that the PITB-developed Driving License Issuance Management System (DLIMS) has made it possible for citizens of Punjab to obtain learner licenses from the comfort of their homes.

The system has proven to be highly beneficial as over 400,000 citizens were able to obtain their licenses within just two days, according to a press release issued by PITB here on Wednesday.

"The chairman expressed his gratitude towards the new system, which has made it easier for citizens to acquire a license without physically visiting government offices or standing in long queues. He added that the license fee can now be paid online, which enables citizens to obtain their license within minutes from the comfort of their homes. Furthermore, the license can be presented to traffic wardens whenever required, either in printed or digital form."

He said that the process of renewing Regular Licenses, Duplicates and International Licenses will soon be available online. Additionally, the website dlims.punjab.gov.pk now allows instant application and issuance of a new Learner License.