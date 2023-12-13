Hasnain Lehri's Netflix debut and romantic proposal to Lebanese star goes viral

In a delightful turn of events, Pakistan's very own Hasnain Lehri has taken a significant leap in his career and personal life. The acclaimed model and actor, who had previously opened up about his relationship with Lebanese reality star Loujain Adada, has now graced the screens in the second season of the popular Netflix show "Dubai Bling Season 2."

However, it's not just his professional accomplishments that have been making headlines; Lehri decided to add a touch of romance to his career milestones.

The second season of "Dubai Bling" has been eagerly anticipated, and Lehri's inclusion has only heightened the excitement. The show, set against the glamorous backdrop of Dubai, is a visual feast that delves into the lives of the elite. Lehri's role in the series adds a touch of Pakistani charisma to the international ensemble, showcasing the diversity and talent that the country has to offer.

There was a sneak peek of him surprising the love of his life, Loujain Adada before she goes on the stage to perform.