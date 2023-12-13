Search

Ahsan Khan share sneak peek from carpool sesh with NS Chauhan

Maheen Khawaja
09:54 PM | 13 Dec, 2023
Source: Ahsan Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood heartthrob, Ahsan Khan is a versatile and accomplished figure in the entertainment industry. Renowned for his exceptional skills as an actor, producer, and host, he has made an indelible mark on both the small and big screens. With a career spanning over two decades, he has garnered widespread acclaim for his ability to portray diverse characters with depth and conviction.

 Known for his charismatic presence, Khan has not only captivated audiences with his acting prowess but has also hosted popular television shows, showcasing his versatility and engaging personality.

Recently, he has taken on the role akin to our very own James Corden, orchestrating captivating carpool sessions with various celebrities on his YouTube show "Lo Karlo Baat." In a delightful development, he offered a sneak peek into an upcoming carpool episode featuring none other than the acclaimed Punjabi singer, producer, and songwriter, NS Chauhan. He was seen discussing various songs at desi weddings.

The Punjabi singer also shared a picture on his Instagram story with the caption "Real Talk with the superstar my brother himself" tagging Khan. 

Here's a link for the full video:

 

On the acting front, Khan was recently seen in Sukoon, Maryam Periera, Aangan, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, Qissa Meherbano Ka, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, Meray Humnasheen, and Fraud to name a few. Known for delivering chart-topping hits like "Mari Gali" from Tanu Weds Manu Returns and "Sharabi" from Happy New Year, NS Chauhan's musical charisma promises an exciting addition to this already popular show.

