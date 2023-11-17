Mehwish Hayat shares sneak peek of upcoming project with Ahsan Khan

In the world of glitz and glamour, Mehwish Hayat shines like a star, stealing hearts at every turn. From making a dazzling appearance at Hollywood's Ms Marvel premiere to her grand return on the big screen with London Nahi Jaunga, Mehwish has solidified her position as one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

In a recent Instagram revelation, she treated her followers to a tantalizing sneak peek of an upcoming photoshoot. The glimpse unveiled her adorned in a resplendent desi red ensemble, accompanied by fellow actor Ahsan Khan, who exuded charm in an all-black suit paired with stylish sunglasses.

Immersed in the grandeur of Milan, she shared another captivating story, standing before the Duomo Cathedral. Her casual yet chic ensemble of a shirt paired with jeans, adorned with a vibrant scarf and a stylish cross-body bag, added a touch of effortless elegance to her picturesque journey.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan and Enaaya.