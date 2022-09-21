Imran Ashraf's scooty ride video goes viral

04:02 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Imran Ashraf's scooty ride video goes viral
An actor par excellence, Lollywood actor Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, the drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi became his claim to fame.

The Mushk actor is also a fan favourite due to his humble and down-to-earth nature. This time around, the Dum Mastam actor was all about stepping away from his celebrity life.

This time around, Imran is winning hearts with a video as he was spotted out and about riding scooty and enjoying the fresh air.

On the work front, Imran Ashraf has been praised for his performance in the film Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.

