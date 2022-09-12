Faysal Quraishi shares throwback video to celebrate Imran Ashraf's birthday
Share
Pakistani heartthrob Imran Ashraf has delivered brilliant performances since his debut in the industry. His powerful acting skills and humble persona have conquered the fan's hearts. The Raqs-e-Bismil actor recently celebrated his 32nd birthday.
An impressive acting resume for the Mushk star, the talent powerhouse has been rained with love and best wishes by family and friends.
Among the birthday wishes, superstar Faysal Quraishi also wished Imran as he posted a throwback video where the Mushk actor was a child actor.
"Happy birthday @imranashrafawan stay happy and stay successful", captioned the Fitoor actress.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Dil-e-Momin. On the other hand, Imran Ashraf was lauded for his performance in the film Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with ... 09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – Age is just a number for famous Pakistani actor, and TV host Faysal Quraishi, who still looks stunning ...
- Ride-sharing company’s bike rider 'raped' by passenger in Rawalpindi09:21 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
- Three-month-old paralysed for life as Pakistan reports another polio ...08:46 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:07 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 September 202207:52 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
- #ImranKhan says #armychief should be given #extension till next ...12:15 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
-
- Ranveer Singh accidentally gets slapped by bodyguard11:44 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Kim Kardashian spotted at Beyonce's 41st birthday bash06:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022