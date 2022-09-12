Faysal Quraishi shares throwback video to celebrate Imran Ashraf's birthday
Web Desk
05:12 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Faysal Quraishi shares throwback video to celebrate Imran Ashraf's birthday
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Ashraf has delivered brilliant performances since his debut in the industry. His powerful acting skills and humble persona have conquered the fan's hearts. The Raqs-e-Bismil actor recently celebrated his 32nd birthday.

An impressive acting resume for the Mushk star, the talent powerhouse has been rained with love and best wishes by family and friends.

Among the birthday wishes, superstar Faysal Quraishi also wished Imran as he posted a throwback video where the Mushk actor was a child actor.

"Happy birthday @imranashrafawan stay happy and stay successful", captioned the Fitoor actress.

On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Dil-e-Momin. On the other hand, Imran Ashraf was lauded for his performance in the film Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.

Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with ... 09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

KARACHI – Age is just a number for famous Pakistani actor, and TV host Faysal Quraishi, who still looks stunning ...

More From This Category
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive ...
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Urvashi Rautela unfollows Naseem Shah on Instagram
07:52 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Ranveer Singh accidentally gets slapped by ...
11:44 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Kim Kardashian spotted at Beyonce's 41st birthday ...
06:53 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Yo Yo Honey Singh pays Rs1 crore alimony to wife ...
08:55 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
Mikaal Zulfiqar and Ahsan Khan's video wins ...
06:22 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertuğrul star Celal Al leads flood charity drive in Karachi
09:23 PM | 12 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr