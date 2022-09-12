Faysal Quraishi shares throwback video to celebrate Imran Ashraf's birthday

Pakistani heartthrob Imran Ashraf has delivered brilliant performances since his debut in the industry. His powerful acting skills and humble persona have conquered the fan's hearts. The Raqs-e-Bismil actor recently celebrated his 32nd birthday.

An impressive acting resume for the Mushk star, the talent powerhouse has been rained with love and best wishes by family and friends.

Among the birthday wishes, superstar Faysal Quraishi also wished Imran as he posted a throwback video where the Mushk actor was a child actor.

"Happy birthday @imranashrafawan stay happy and stay successful", captioned the Fitoor actress.

On the work front, Faysal Quraishi has been praised for his performance in the popular drama serial Dil-e-Momin. On the other hand, Imran Ashraf was lauded for his performance in the film Dum Mastam and the drama serial Chaudhry and Sons.