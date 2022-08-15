Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with new shirtless picture
Share
KARACHI – Age is just a number for famous Pakistani actor, and TV host Faysal Quraishi, who still looks stunning at 48.
Recently, the Bashar Momin star shared a shirtless picture while standing in a swimming pool which left fans and followers astonished.
Given the huge fan following of the Pakistani star, the picture received an overwhelming response from social media users.
View this post on Instagram
One of the fans commented on her photo, ‘Hotness overloaded’, while others showered love for fitness.
The 48-year-old loose some pounds for some of the projects and his transformation journey continues ever since, as he never looked back.
Popular heartthrob actor has won numerous awards and has been praised for his stellar performances in his career.
Faysal Quraishi’s daughter Hanish’s workout ... 05:40 PM | 30 Jun, 2022
Instagram influencer Hanish Qureshi is a beauty and fitness enthusiast who has amassed a massive fan following. She is ...
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Tiger Shroff addresses Disha Patani breakup rumours11:25 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani movie wins award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne10:51 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
-
-
- 'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various ...09:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022