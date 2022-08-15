'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various events

Tahir Mahmood Chaudhry
09:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various events
'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various events
'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various events
'Chacha Cricket' Abdul Jalil arrives in US, took part in various events
Share

NEW YORK – Pakistan's most popular cricket spectacular personality Chaudhry Abdul Jalil aka "Chacha Cricket" has arrived in the USA, where he is participating in various events related to the 75th year Independence Day. On 14 August, he attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC. 

The Uncle Cricket was dressed up in a green and white salwar kameez to suit the Pakistani flag, which was mentioned "My fame Pakistan" slogan. Mr. Abdul Jalil became the center of the event. During the event many people kept taking photos with him. On this occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador to the US Masood Khan and other staff members welcomed him.

Earlier, after coming to New York, he wore his special outfit which had "Pakistan Meri Pehchaan" written on it, he also visited various tourist places in New York. He also took photographs on top of the famous Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

The Pakistanis saw him and kept making Selfis with him.  Abdul Jalil will also attend the Independence Day Brooklyn Fair at Coney Island Avenue in New York on August 16.

Born in 1949 in Sialkot, Pakistan, Abdul Jalil, 73, aka "Uncle Cricket" is known all over the world by the name of "Chacha Cricket. Abdul Jalil, with a white beard, is seen jumping and shouting slogans during every match, wearing a green Pakistani flag's matching salwar kameez.

Pakistan's Chacha Cricket to receive Global ... 08:43 PM | 27 May, 2019

KARACHI - Pakistan’s all-time young cricket fan known as Chacha Cricket will be getting an international award for ...

More From This Category
Protesters booked for ‘chanting slogans against ...
08:31 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Kashmiris observe India’s independence day as ...
08:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Daughters share nightmare how Sophia Mirza tried ...
07:44 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill moves court against sedition ...
07:15 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Abdul Latif Sheikh becomes first Pakistani doctor ...
06:18 PM | 15 Aug, 2022
Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan in September, ...
05:28 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Faysal Quraishi gives major fitness goals with new shirtless picture
09:05 PM | 15 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr