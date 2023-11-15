Mehwish Hayat's pictures with B-town actresses go viral

Recently, photographs capturing unforgettable moments featuring the Pakistani artist Mehwish Hayat, known for her versatile talents, alongside renowned Indian actresses have garnered substantial attention on various social media platforms.

Several images made waves on Instagram, showcasing Hayat, Nargis Fakhri, Disha Patani, and Mouni Roy in radiant poses, each beaming at the cameras. Hayat was wearing a sleeveless black shirt, Patani wore a vibrant yellow dress and Fakhri was seen in a slicked-back ponytail with an off-white dress.

According to credible sources, these captivating snapshots were taken during a noteworthy event hosted in Qatar last month. This occasion saw the convergence of actors from both nations, engaging in shared moments of camaraderie and joy.

Recently, Bollywood rapper Badshah also met up with Lollywood dimple queen, Hania Aamir and the fan selfie went viral.

On the professional front, Hayat was recently seen in Teri Meri Kahaniyaan and Enaaya.