Who is the next captain of Pakistan cricket team?

LAHORE – Soon after Babar Azam stepped down as captain from all formats, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has chosen new names for the posts.

PCB Confirms Appointments

The board in an official statement confirmed that Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed T20 captain while Shan Masood will lead the Test team as skipper. It said that a decision regard ODI captain will be made later.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has replaced Mickey Arthur as director cricket in the latest reshuffle.

Earlier in the day, Babar Azam announced his resignation in a social media post, putting an end on his four-year-long term as captain. His resignation comes after the national team failed to perform at the World Cup 2023.

“I vividly remember the moment when I received the call from PCB to lead Pakistan in 2019. Over the past four years, I've experienced many highs and lows on and off the field, but I wholeheartedly and passionately aimed to maintain Pakistan's pride and resp.t in the cricket world,” he wrote in the resignation shared on X.

“Reaching the number 1 spot in the white-ball format was a result of the collective efforts of players, coach, and management but I'd like to express my gratitude to passionate Pakistan cricket fans for their unwavering support &ring this journey.”

“Today, I am stepping down as the captain of Pakistan in all formats. It's a difficult decision but I feel it is a right time for this call. I will continue to represent Pakistan as a player in all three formats,” Babar Azam said.

Saying he would support the new captain and the team with his experience and dedication, he thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for entrusting him with this significant responsibility.