Ayeza Khan says she wanted to redefine the role of a 'heroine' through 'Mere Paas Tum Ho'

After a long, long spell, Meray Pass Tum Ho has come to an end but the hype hasn’t died quite yet. Meray Paas Tum Ho (MPTH) was an instant hit and it goes without saying that it continues to rule social media each day. This time, it was because of its lead star Ayeza Khan, who penned down an emotional note on her Instagram after her fame skyrocketed during the serial.

Ayeza Khan accepted a role most actresses rejected because she wanted to redefine the role of a vulnerable, sobbing self-sacrificing heroine, so she wheezed life into the character of Mehwish in the immensely popular drama serial.

Khan started off by saying, “Mehwish…aik aisa character jo shayad koi karna nai chahta tha isliey kay ‘heroine’ kabhi buri nai hoskti. Wo ik aisi larki nai hoskti jiss se log nafrat karen (Mehwish was a character that no one wanted to do because of the preconceived notion that a ‘heroin’ can never be bad. She can never be someone people hate).”

She added, “Heroin humesha bohat masoom hogi, roye gi, cheekhe gi, tarpay gi, bebas hogi, maaf kardenay wali hogi, kuch bhe kregi par kabhi bewafaye nai karegi (A heroin will always be innocent. She will cry, scream, torture herself, be vulnerable, be forgiving and she will do anything but betray her hero).”

“Kyun aik heroin aisi larki nai hoskti jo dosri larkio ko yeh bataday kay mohabbat mei bewafaye nai hoti or jahan bewafai ho waha mohabbat nai hoti (Why can’t a heroin be a woman who shows other women that true love does not betray and if it does, it is not love).”

“Kissi ki zindagi perfect nai hoti – kabhi lagta ha paise kum hain, kabhi lagta ha khatam hogaye tu kia krengay, kabhi sochtay hain maa baap tu humesha saath rahengay, par jab wo nahi nazar atay tou unhen yaad krtay hain (No one’s life is perfect. Sometimes we think we don’t have enough money and what will we do if it all goes away? Sometimes we think our parents will always be with us, but when they’re not there, we miss them).”

She continued, “Kabhi lagta hai mohabbat nai rahi rishto me, phir dekho tou wo he takleef me hath nai chorhtay. Ik maa bankar jab socho tou zindagi ko roz jeene ka dil krta hai, roz unkay liay kuch karne ka dil karta hai (Sometimes we think love has left our relationships, then the same people don’t leave us alone when we’re down. Sometimes, when we think as a mother, we feel like living again and doing something new for our children every day).”

Khan also talked about her character, along with the storyline of MPTH. “Bewafaye shohar se hote hai, par dil bacho ka toot ta hai. Shohar tu jis se nikkah karay uska banjaiga, par wo kabhi bacho ka baap nai banpaiyga (We cheat on our husbands but the children suffer. The husband remains who he is after marriage but fails to become to father),” she said.

“Haan, Mehwish bannay ka maqsad sirf yeh nai tha ke jab shohor bewafai karay tau biwi suffer karti hai. Main kahon tu aik maa ki kahani thi yeh. Or shayad Meray Paas Tum Ho, meray liey humesha aik aisi aurat ki kahani banker rahiaga jisne aulad ka dil dhukaya. Woh khush nai raha, chahay wo shohar ho ya biwi (Being Mehwish wasn’t just about showing that women won’t put up with infidelity. I’d say MPTH was the story of mother. For me, it will always be the story of a mother who broke her child’s heart).”

Khan finally concluded that she accepted this particular role to highlight the impact parents have on their children. “Maa baap humesha bacho k liye aina hotay hain. Wo jo seekhaenge, bachay wohi krenge. Chahay wo mohabbat ho, zulm ho, ya bewafayee (Parents are a mirror for their children. What they do will be replicated, whether its love, torture or betrayal.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!