Canadian lawmaker of Pak-origin calls on IPC minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza held a meeting with Canadian Parliamentarian of Pakistani-origin, Salma Ataullah Jan on Tuesday.

The minister acknowledged Salma’s efforts towards supporting and encouraging the participation of women in the field of politics, said a press release issued here.

“It’s wonderful to have Canadian senator joining our parliamentarians to support women political participation here in Pakistan,” Fehmida said.

She commended the Canadian senator for her contributions towards the development of mechanisms, legislation and policies to prioritize women empowerment and rights. She also briefed her about IPC ministry’s steps for that purpose. She said that the ministry had always given great importance to women sports’ promotion and was endeavouring hard to provide them with maximum opportunities to ensure their participation in all sport disciplines.

The minister highlighted women role for the progress of Pakistan – both in economic development and political and social domains.

Underscoring women rights and their empowerment, she highlighted the government’s efforts for framing women-friendly laws and also providing them platforms for enhanced skills development.

Meanwhile, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan also called on the minister. He apprised the minister about the steps taken for women empowerment in Gilgit-Baltistan, including their economic and social independence. He said that the Gilgit-Baltistan government was focusing on the role of women in sports and making an all-out effort for the promotion of women sports.