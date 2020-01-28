Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah

Former singer and actress Rabi Pirzada has performed Umrah after bidding farewell to the showbiz industry earlier.

Rabi took to Instagram to share pictures from her visit to the Holy Kaaba.

Sharing a picture of herself in front of the Holy Kaabah, Rabi ‪wrote, “Yes I love to show off my umrah, cause this is something to b proud of, we all must show off our religious rituals. I put all my ego and self-esteem aside, I came to MAKKAH and nothing can make me happier.”

In another post, Rabi said, “I am an artist, I paint, I photograph but honestly I 've never seen a single place or object in this world which looks like this. I took photographs from all angles, and it doesn’t give 3d or 2 d effects. I don’t know u will understand or not but its a miracle itself.”

Rabi continued, “In Makkah, I feel like being a guest of Allah. I see Him everywhere. I don’t remember my family, my home my paintings my life. All I remember is breathing in a place which is hosted by none other than the CREATOR.”

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!