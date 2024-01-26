Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum go shopping for sister's wedding!

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan's TikTok queen, knows how to keep things spicy, both on and off the platform. And when it comes to family, things get even hotter! With her sister Sehar's wedding inching closer, the Mirza fam took things to the next level - a full-blown desi wedding shopping extravaganza!

Alishba, Jannat's equally famous sister, joined the shopping spree, and let's just say, the internet is buzzing with their infectious energy and stunning clicks. Forget staged photoshoots, these girls documented their real-life hunt for the perfect wedding trousseau, and it's pure gold!

The girls didn't shy away from sharing their playful bickering over colours and styles, their genuine excitement as Sehar found "the one," and the heartwarming moments of sisterly bonding amidst the glitz and glamour.

"& it begins." she captioned the post.

So, stay tuned for more #MirzaWedding updates, because this family knows how to turn every occasion into a viral celebration!