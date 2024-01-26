Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum go shopping for sister's wedding!

Jannat Mirza, Pakistan's TikTok queen, knows how to keep things spicy, both on and off the platform. And when it comes to family, things get even hotter! With her sister Sehar's wedding inching closer, the Mirza fam took things to the next level - a full-blown desi wedding shopping extravaganza!
Alishba, Jannat's equally famous sister, joined the shopping spree, and let's just say, the internet is buzzing with their infectious energy and stunning clicks. Forget staged photoshoots, these girls documented their real-life hunt for the perfect wedding trousseau, and it's pure gold!
The girls didn't shy away from sharing their playful bickering over colours and styles, their genuine excitement as Sehar found "the one," and the heartwarming moments of sisterly bonding amidst the glitz and glamour.
"& it begins." she captioned the post.
Here is how internet users reacted to the photo shoot:
So, stay tuned for more #MirzaWedding updates, because this family knows how to turn every occasion into a viral celebration!
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|281.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.55
|75.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.92
|751.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|29.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.4
|917.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.5
|734.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.8
|323.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
