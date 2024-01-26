Search

Death toll in Gaza surpasses 26,000 as Israeli military action continues

08:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

GAZA CITY – Death toll in war-hit Gaza surpassed 26,000-mark on Friday after Israeli forces killed over 180 people in the enclave in 24 hours.

Gaza’s health ministry said that at least 26,083 people have been killed and 64,487 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 when Hamas attacked Israel. 

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Palestinians had a right to be protected from acts of genocide, calling on Israel to “take all measures within its power” to prevent such actions and allow the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid into the war-shattered enclave.

Reading out the order at the Peace Palace in The Hague – in response to allegations of genocide against Israel by South Africa, which Israel denies - ICJ President Joan Donoghue also called for the release of all remaining hostages taken from Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on Israeli communities in which some 1,200 people were massacred on 7 October.

There was no explicit call for an immediate halt to Israel’s full-scale military operation in the Strip which is believed to have left more than 26,000 dead, according to Gaza health authorities.

Highlighting that the ICJ was “acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy unfolding in the region” since war erupted in Gaza, Judge Donoghue said that the court remained “deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering”.

Besides stating the facts during hearing, the world court did not issued an order for ceasefire in Gaza facing massive air and ground strikes from Israel. 

Death toll in Gaza surpasses 26,000 as Israeli military action continues

