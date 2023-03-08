Pakistani FM Bilawal urges UN to monitor crimes against women in Kashmir, other occupied territories

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto draws attention to the worsening human rights situation in occupied Kashmir where women are more vulnerable.
During a high-level debate at the UN Security Council in New York, Foreign Minister highlighted the dire need to establish a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women in territories under foreign occupation, especially in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
He said the majority of atrocities and crimes against women occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination to peoples. The very object of violence in a situation of foreign occupation was to suppress the civilian population, he added.
Minister highlighted that women, peace and security strategy will remain unfinished as long as the dimension of the troubles of women is not addressed directly and robustly. He called for occupation forces to be accountable for their crimes.
FM said the world is aware of women’s plights in Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine, in Africa and mentioned that the strategy to prevent war was yet to be implemented. Lamenting at curbs imposed on education and work on women and girls in neighboring Afghanistan, Bilawal urged the interim government to take steps towards the resumption of female education and empower them to play their due role in society.
Foreign Minister reached New York Tuesday to preside over a conference on 'Women in Islam'. The moot is being hosted by Pakistan in its capacity as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the U.N Commission on the Status of Women.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.