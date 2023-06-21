Search

Sindh approves budget for fiscal year 2023-24

Sindh approves budget for fiscal year 2023-24
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh assembly on Wednesday approved the budget for next fiscal year 2023-24 that has proposed up to 35 percent increase in salaries of government employees. 

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented the provincial budget with total outlay of Rs2,420 billion.

The chief minister had announced an increase of 35% in salaries for the Sindh government employees between grades 1 and 16 and 30% for the employees between grades 17 and 22.

He said 17.5% increase has been approved in pensions of retired government employees.

Annual Development Programme

The chief minister said the government had set aside funds for 1937 new projects. He said the government had allocated Rs380 billion for the annual development program while the total development budget was estimated at Rs689 billion.

A note in the budget documents explained that “in addition to regular ADP, Government of Sindh’s Development portfolio under Public Private Partnership mode stands at Rs. 487 billion whereby Projects of Rs. 60 billion have already been executed, Projects of Rs. 144 billion are presently at different stages of construction and Projects amounting to Rs. 283 billion are at the bidding stage.”

Education

Rs 353 billion has been set aside for the Education Department, he said, adding that development budget is Rs 45.33 billion and Rs 308 billion for the non-development budget of education. About, 1500 lecturers will be appointed through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), he announced.

The chief minister said about 23 new colleges will be established across the province, adding that Rs 403.3 million has been allocated in the budget for this purpose.

Law and order

The Sindh government has decided to pay special attention to law and order in the budget and proposed allocation of Rs160 billion for the purpose. Rs 2.79 billion have been allocated for fighting dacoits and Rs 130 million for establishing forensic laboratory, he said. 

Rain and floods

In the budge, he said Rs12 billion has been approved for mega projects in Karachi, Rs90 billion for the works services department, and Rs160 billion for rain and flood victims.

