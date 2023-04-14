WATCH — Shiraz Uppal's son recites famous Naat in soulful voice

Like father, like son! Pakistani music industry's celebrated singer and songwriter, Shiraz Uppal, has given Lollywood another gem. The Raanjhanaa singer, who has contributed to the industry with many hit songs including Tu Kuja Man Kuja, Tera Te Mera, Mann Ja Ve, Roya Re, Rabba, Saiyan Ve, and many more, is watching his son, Haadi Uppal, take the industry by storm.

Being the vocal powerhouse that he is, Haadi Uppal, has released a bunch of songs and enjoys an impressive social media presence. Uppal's recent post became the center of attention for its ode to the Holy month of Ramadan and his soulful voice which helped him pull a number of social media users.

The starlet took to Instagram and captioned the post, "Assalamualaikum! I pray this Ramadan has been one of blessing and beautiful favors for you and your family. As the last ten nights dawn upon us, I have given my sincerest effort to humbly covering this heart inspiring naat. May Allah accept my efforts and all of your good deeds, duas, and striving in his path. Ameen"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Social media users lauded Uppal for his effort and left wholesome comments.

Uppal also received praise from his dad and the Adhura Milan actress Kinza Hashmi.

On the work front, the rising starlet has released multiple songs including Tu Hai Kaafi, Kaafir, Deewangi, Gallan, Mandhaniya, and Te Quiero.