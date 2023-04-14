SC orders SBP to release funds for elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD – A three-member bench of the Supreme Court expressed annoyance over the non-implementation of its order regarding the delay in Punjab elections.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, conducted an in-chamber hearing of the case and directed the State Bank of Pakistan to release funds directly to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil, special secretary finance, additional secretary finance, ECP secretary, and Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the bench.

The judges expressed their displeasure and stated that the orders must be implemented. The ECP submitted a report to the apex court stating that the federal government had not provided funds for the polls, despite being directed to do so.

Ahead of the hearing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held consultations with AGP Mansoor Usman Awan, who stated that the parliament had stopped the government from issuing funds for the elections and that he would present the government's stance during the in-chamber hearing.