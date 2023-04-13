Supreme Court's larger bench hears pleas against controversial bill limiting powers of Chief Justice

ISLAMABAD – A larger bench of the country’s top court is hearing petitions filed against the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which restricts the Chief Justice of Pakistan's (CJP) powers to take suo motu notices and form benches on his own.

The eight member bench comprises Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed.

The apex court has started hearing a set of petitions against the SC (Practice & Procedure) Bill, 2023 passed by parliament that proposes every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a Committee comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two senior most judges in order of seniority.

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Awan was present in the courtroom.

In the petition, advocate Azhar Siddique called it case of great importance in light of current polticial situation. He maintained that after the Qasim Suri case, the political divide across the aisles soared.

In his opening arguments, Siddique stated that the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are against conducting elections, thus the court itself had to take notice of the matter and order the ECP to conduct polls.

He further maintained that the legislation passed by two houses interfered with the independence of the judiciary. Quoting President Alvi's objections, Azhar Siddique said the contentious bill will become law in ten days after approval by the joint session.

Earlier in the day, ruling alliance parties rejected the eight-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Supreme Court Procedure and Practice Bill 2023.

In the joint statement, the coalition government turned down the bench, saying such a move had never been seen before in the history of Pakistan. PDM leaders also pledged to stand against any such attempt to take away parliament's authority and to interfere in its constitutional scope.