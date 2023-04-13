NA Committee on Finance turns down bill to release elections funds

ISLAMABAD – Members of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue turned down the Bill tabled by finance czar Ishaq Dar seeking release of funds for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

On Monday, Finance Minister introduced the money bill seeking funds for release elections in the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government tabled the bill after Supreme Court directed to release 21 billion funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More to follow…