Meera claims Italian actor Michele Morrone wanted to date her

LAHORE – Versatile Pakistani film actor Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera, revealed something surprising in a recent interview on a video streaming platform.

In her interview with The Fame, the Mushkil actor revealed that Michele Morrone, the Italian actor who rose to fame with the erotic romantic drama 365 days, is the most famous person to ever slide into her inbox.

Speaking about her interactions, the 45-year-old said several famous people, some from Hollywood, have shown interest in dating her over the years.

Meera did not hesitate to name Michele Morrone when asked for specifics. The actor mentioned that Morrone texted her directly on the photo-sharing platform to ask for a date.

This is not the first time that Meera has made such a revelation. She knows how to remain in the headlines.

Meera has worked in several projects, including some Bollywood movies, and reality shows.