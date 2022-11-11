Babar Azam to join Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi on Friday announced that Babar Azam would be joining the team for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the squads revealed their retentions.

In one of the biggest trades of the tournament, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi have snapped Babar Azam in the Platinum category.

Babar Azam, who was at Islamabad United before moving to Karachi Kings, is the only player in Platinum category for Peshawar Zalmi.

Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford are in Diamond, while Mohammad Haris, who has lightened up the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with his fearless batting, is in Gold.

Peshawar Zalmi are the only side to retain seven players.

Babar Azam, a Pakistani international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team in all formats, is regarded as one of the finest batsmen in contemporary world cricket.

He is the only batsman in the world who is currently in the top-5 of the ICC rankings in all formats.