Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after rare catch

KARACHI – A Pakistani fisherman became millionaire overnight after he caught a blackspotted croaker, a rare type of fish, in costal Thatta district, Sindh.
Jumman Khan, who hails from Mirpur Sakro village, was on the fishing in sea along with other fishermen when made the rare catch, which is called Sua in the Sindhi language.
The blackspotted croaker is among the most expensive types of fish and a highly prized delicacy in various countries like China, Malaysia, Singapore and Japan.
Khan told media that he was unaware of the worth of the fish when they caught it, adding that they were surprised when the trading began and the catch was sold for Rs170 million ($599,782.95).
He said he had received Rs3.7 million as his shared since half the money is kept by the owner of the boat and the remaining about is equally distributed among the fishermen he employed.
A former official said this species of fish is expensive due to its medical use, adding that the population of the fish has dropped by 95 percent in Pakistan, making it a rare type.
He said blackspotted croaker is expensive because its dried swim bladder which is used as a speculative investment like gold and other commodities.
