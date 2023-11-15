Dubai is replacing its 'World's Busiest Airport' with a bigger airport: Details inside

DUBAI - The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has always sent a thunderbolt across the media with its mega infrastructure plans and this time, an airport is making headlines.
The UAE authorities have unveiled plans to replace the existing Dubai International Airport with a mega facility, and according to Paul Griffiths, Dubai Airports' chief executive, the current DXB will be superseded by a new airport expected to materialize in the 2030s, with further expansion projected through the middle of the century.
Griffiths emphasized the necessity for an even larger airport when Dubai International Airport nears its 120-million passenger capacity, highlighting that a new airport becomes imperative once this maximum capacity is reached, AFP reported.
Anticipating a passenger influx of 86 million in 2023, Dubai Airports is set to surpass pre-pandemic levels and Griffiths highlighted that forthcoming designs for the new airport will radically differ from traditional terminal-based layouts, aiming for an industry-redefining futuristic concept.
Though no specific timelines or completion schedule or financial liability has been announced as of now, the visionary airport project is set to transform the conventional airport business model.
"That is going to have to happen at some stage during the 2030s. We're going to be working on those designs over the next few months," Griffiths said and claimed that the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has not affected the passenger count at the airport.
Branding the airport as "airport of the future", he said that Al Maktoum International has to be even bigger and even better (than Dubai International).
"This will be a project that extends way into the 2050s, because we take the long-term view here," he added.
"We are not planning an airport that has terminals. We're going to completely change the business model for airports, make them actually far more intimate, and get rid of all the legacy processes that we've had to subject our customers to, for far too long," Griffiths said while revealing his plans.
Pakistani rupee continues to depreciate against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in wake of soaring demand for greenback.
The crisis hit country witnessed massive buying of dollar for import payments in recent times, which puts the local unit under pressure.
On Wednesday, the rate of US dollar in open market stands at 287.4 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate increased to 307 for buying and 309 for selling. UK Pound Sterling was available in the market at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal drops to 76.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.55
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.17
|41.57
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.08
|936.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.98
|61.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.23
|171.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.91
|26.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.58
|753.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.87
|79.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.32
|26.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.4
|320.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.99
|8.14
Gold price increases in Pakistan in line with global trend – Check latest rates here
Gold prices in Pakistan saw upward trajectory on Wednesday, in line with the international market.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola gold price is being traded at Rs212,800 and the 10-gram price stands at Rs182,442.
Globally, the price of yellow metal saw an increase of $20 and hovers around $1,966 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,800
|PKR 2,415
