Hollywood to Bollywood: Celebrities cheer for Virat Kohli's ODI century record

Virat Kohli notched up his 50th century in ODIs during the ICC World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 tons.

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Kohli reached the century mark in just 106 balls, with Tendulkar himself applauding from the stands as the Indian cricket maestro crossed the monumental milestone.

Expressing his admiration on Instagram, Tendulkar reminisced about their first meeting in the Indian dressing room, where a prank was played on Kohli that involved touching Tendulkar's feet. Tendulkar, now amused, noted how Kohli had touched not just his feet but also his heart with his unparalleled passion and cricketing prowess. He expressed sheer joy at witnessing the evolution of the once-young boy into the formidable 'Virat' player.

Tendulkar further shared his happiness at an Indian cricketer breaking his record, especially on the grand stage of the World Cup Semifinal and at his home ground.

The cricketing world echoed this sentiment, with many celebrities, including Kunal Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Rajkummar Rao, showering praise in the comments.

The celebration extended beyond the realm of cricket, as actors Arjun Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Anil and Sonam Kapoor celebrated Kohli's remarkable feat on their respective Instagram accounts.

Even international sports icon David Beckham joined the chorus of congratulations on Instagram, referring to Virat as the "King" in acknowledgement of his unparalleled achievements.