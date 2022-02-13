Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah’s private video goes viral
Share
PTI leader and host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making the headlines after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.
The newlywed couple is also sharing PDA-filled videos and photos fuelling the intense online debate about the unexpected union.
This time around, a new video of the couple is making rounds on the internet platforms. The couple can be seen having fun in the new viral video.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Aamir Liaquat and Dania Shah recently appeared in a morning show where they got candid about the relationship. However, Dania’s unexpected reply to a question has again left netizens in frenzy.
In a video circulating on social media, the newly-wed bride told the hosts that she had allowed his husband to marry for the fourth time.
“I have no right to stop him from another marriage,” the open-minded shah added.
Dania Shah allows Aamir Liaquat Hussain fourth ... 02:26 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA and known host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making the headlines ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
-
- Local body elections: Re-polling underway in 13 districts in Khyber ...01:10 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Khanewal lynching: PM Imran reiterates 'zero-tolerance' as another ...12:21 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings opt to field first against Zalmi – Check live ...11:44 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Petrol price likely to cross Rs150 as another hike on the cards11:13 AM | 13 Feb, 2022
- Imran Abbas was offered a role in Katrina Kaif-Aditya Kapoor's ...08:34 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to fans' query about ...04:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Hania Aamir trolled online after birthday pictures go viral03:23 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022