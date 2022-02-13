Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah’s private video goes viral
01:41 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
Aamir Liaquat and his wife Dania Shah’s private video goes viral
PTI leader and host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making the headlines after he announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah.

The newlywed couple is also sharing PDA-filled videos and photos fuelling the intense online debate about the unexpected union.

This time around, a new video of the couple is making rounds on the internet platforms. The couple can be seen having fun in the new viral video.

Aamir Liaquat and Dania Shah recently appeared in a morning show where they got candid about the relationship. However, Dania’s unexpected reply to a question has again left netizens in frenzy.

In a video circulating on social media, the newly-wed bride told the hosts that she had allowed his husband to marry for the fourth time.

“I have no right to stop him from another marriage,” the open-minded shah added.

