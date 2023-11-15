CWC23: Virat Kohli sets record for most ODI centuries

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Virat Kohli on Wednesday smashed a record for hitting most centuries in longest format of Cricket, ODI.

The right-hand batsman achieved the milestone while playing against New Zealand in a semi-final match of World Cup 2023. He played a stunning knock of 117 runs off 113 balls, completing his 50th ODI ton.

Previously, the record for most ODI centuries was held by legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar with 49 hundreds.

Kohli has also surpassed another record of Tendulkar for smashing most runs in single edition of World Cup. He has completed 709 runs, leaving behind the cricket great, who had achieved the title with 673 runs in World Cup 2003.