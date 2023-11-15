  

Rohit Sharma overtakes Chris Gayle’s landmark for most sixes in World Cup

05:36 PM | 15 Nov, 2023
MUMBAI – Indian opener Rohit Sharma has achieved a remarkable feat as he became the first batter to hit 50-plus sixes in the World Cup. 

This milestone saw him surpass the previous record held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had hit 49 sixes in the mega cricket tournament. 

He has also become the batter with most sixes in single World Cup edition, also breaking the Gayle’s record, who had smashed 26 sixes in 2015 edition. 

He achieved the milestone when his side took on New Zealand in semi-final of the World Cup 2023 in Mumbai on Saturday. 

He made 47 off 29 as India set a giant target of 398 runs for Kiwis in the crucial match. 

