World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming details

LAHORE – Pakistan have opted to bat first against New Zealand in third warm-up match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at Hyderabad, India, today (Friday).

The match, which started at 1:30pm, is being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live telecast in Pakistan?

The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.

How to watch the warm-up match live streaming in India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch game live telecast in India?

Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.