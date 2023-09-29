World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming details

LAHORE – Pakistan have opted to bat first against New Zealand in third warm-up match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at Hyderabad, India, today (Friday).
The match, which started at 1:30pm, is being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live streaming in Pakistan?
Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.
How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match live telecast in Pakistan?
The match is being telecasted live on the PTV Sports and A-Sports.
How to watch the warm-up match live streaming in India?
Pakistan vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar.
How to watch game live telecast in India?
Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
