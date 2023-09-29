Search

Naimal Khawar slays street fashion in Tokyo trip

Maheen Khawaja
03:49 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Naimal Khawar slays street fashion in Tokyo trip
Source: Naimal Khawar (Instagram)

As the talented artist and former actor Naimal Khawar enjoys her leisurely sojourn in the picturesque land of Japan, it appears she is living out the dream vacation that everyone secretly wishes for. From enchanting visits to Disneyland, capturing aesthetically pleasing moments, to unexpected encounters with fellow celebrities, Naimal's family getaway seems to be getting better with each passing day.

Throughout the past month, the accomplished painter has been generously sharing glimpses of her Tokyo escapade on her Instagram feed.

Recently she posted another photodump where she seamlessly blends comfort and style, donning another graphic tee, this time paired with light purple bottoms. Her trendy mini braids add a constant touch of relaxation, a feature that she and her Instagram followers undoubtedly adore.

In her most recent update, the former actor shared her enchanting visit to the "magical" Disneyland, a journey that rekindled her inner child. Her Instagram feed was graced with a delightful collage of the day, featuring her rocking a bold red lip, beaming smiles, warm embraces, and, of course, indulging in caramel popcorn – all essential ingredients for a perfect vacation.

The Pakistani celebrity is assumed to be enjoying this getaway with her family, occasionally featuring her son and sister, Fiza, on her account.

However, the icing on the cake was the unexpected encounter between the sister duo and the renowned "Despacito" singer Daddy Yankee. This serendipitous meeting unfolded at a local café, where the American sensation treated them to an impromptu performance, adding an extra layer of charm to their already unforgettable vacation.

Naimal Khawar gives major vacation goals with latest pictures

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

