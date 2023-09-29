Naimal Khawar slays street fashion in Tokyo trip

As the talented artist and former actor Naimal Khawar enjoys her leisurely sojourn in the picturesque land of Japan, it appears she is living out the dream vacation that everyone secretly wishes for. From enchanting visits to Disneyland, capturing aesthetically pleasing moments, to unexpected encounters with fellow celebrities, Naimal's family getaway seems to be getting better with each passing day.
Throughout the past month, the accomplished painter has been generously sharing glimpses of her Tokyo escapade on her Instagram feed.
Recently she posted another photodump where she seamlessly blends comfort and style, donning another graphic tee, this time paired with light purple bottoms. Her trendy mini braids add a constant touch of relaxation, a feature that she and her Instagram followers undoubtedly adore.
In her most recent update, the former actor shared her enchanting visit to the "magical" Disneyland, a journey that rekindled her inner child. Her Instagram feed was graced with a delightful collage of the day, featuring her rocking a bold red lip, beaming smiles, warm embraces, and, of course, indulging in caramel popcorn – all essential ingredients for a perfect vacation.
The Pakistani celebrity is assumed to be enjoying this getaway with her family, occasionally featuring her son and sister, Fiza, on her account.
However, the icing on the cake was the unexpected encounter between the sister duo and the renowned "Despacito" singer Daddy Yankee. This serendipitous meeting unfolded at a local café, where the American sensation treated them to an impromptu performance, adding an extra layer of charm to their already unforgettable vacation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
