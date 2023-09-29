Asian Games 2023: Pakistan reach squash final for the first time in 13 years

HANGZHOU – Pakistan team beat Hong Kong to qualify for final of squash team event at ongoing Asia Games 2023 at Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal power Pakistan to a 2-1 victory while Asim Khan lost in a close match. The team green will face India or Malaysian in the final, which is scheduled for tomorrow at 12:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan men’s squash team qualified for the semi-final round of the Asian Games 2023 after beating India.

Pakistan won 2-1 against India in the men's team squash event. Noor Zaman beat Abhay Singh by 3-1 while Asim Khan defeated Saurav Ghosal 0-3. Nasir Iqbal was defeated by Indian player Mahesh Mangoankar by 3-1.

Chinese President 19th Asian Games opened two-week multisport extravaganza on Saturday in Hangzhou as thousands of athletes from across the globe are competing in 40 sports for 481 gold medals.