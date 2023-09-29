Shia-Sunni marriage based drama 'Firqa e Ishq' divides social media users

Upcoming Pakistani series, Firqa e Ishq, has divided the internet due to its sensitive plot line revolving around inter-sect marriage between a Sunni and Shia couple.

While the miniseries should have served as a breath of fresh air from the oft-used tropes of saas-bahu narratives, many people have come forward to lambast the production of such a project that highlights allegedly “forbidden” and frowned upon marriages between Shias and Sunnis.

Set to air on the OTT platform Urduflix, Firqa e Ishq boasts an ensemble cast of Hiba Bukhari and Arsalan Naseer in lead roles. Bukhari will essay a Shia woman who marries Naseer, a Sunni.

The Bukhari-Naseer starrer project will focus on the couple bearing constant pressure from family and society.

Social media users, however, did not take it lightly and criticized Firqa e Ishq, even demanding a ban. Others have been making memes while a few highlighted the disrespect that comes with filming scenes that were shot at religious events.

Speaking of Firqa e Ishq, one platform X user wrote, “I want to inform you that this is a drama which is going to be released soon on Urduflix. The name of the play is Firqa e Ishq. Shia'at is being promoted in this play, in which the marriage of a Sunni boy to a Shia girl is shown as permissible and many acts which are not permissible in Islam will be shown.”

“This play,” he wrote, “projects Shia religion as the true lover of Ahl al-Bayt.”

“The writer of the play is also a Shia. All of you Sunnis are requested to raise your voice against it and ban this play,” the user added.

آپ کے علم میں لانا چاہتا ہوں کہ یہ ایک ڈرامہ جو جلد ہی اردو فلیکس پر ریلیز ہونے والا ہے. ڈرامے کا نام فرقہ عشق ہے اس ڈرامے میں سراسر شیعت کو فروغ دیا جارہا ہے جس میں ایک سنی لڑکے کا شیعہ لڑکی سے نکاح جائز دکھایا جارہا ہے اور کافی سارے کام جو اسلام میں جائز نہیں وہ دکھائے جائیں… pic.twitter.com/M8kVv6Nnn7 — عبدالسلام راکٹی (@Iam_Rakiti) September 27, 2023

In response, another user asked, “So according to you marriage between Sunni and Shia is not permissible?” and advised them to “stop spreading hate.”

“Marriage is permissible among Muslims and People of the Book,” he opined.

تو آپ کے نزدیک سنی اور شیعہ میں شادی جائز نہیں۔۔۔؟؟

نفرتیں پھیلانا بند کیجئے۔۔۔

مسلمان اور اہل کتاب میں بھی شادی جائز ہے ، آپ شیعہ سے شادی کو ناجائز قرار دے رہے ہیں۔۔۔ — Anwar Ahmad Qureshi (@AnwaarAhmad91) September 28, 2023

“Jazak Allah - Maulana Sahib - You gave free publicity to the drama - Allah will reward you - By the way, sometime turn your rocket towards Mars - I have heard that there is a dire need for publicity there,” one user sarcastically wrote.

جزاک اللہ- مولانا صاحب- آپ نے ڈرامے کی فری پبلسٹی فرما دی- آللہ آپ کو جزا دےگا- ویسے کبھی اپنے راکٹ کا رخ مریخ کی طرف کر لیں- سنا ھے وھاں تبلیغ کی سخت ضرورت ھے- — Muhammad Asif (@Muhamma20154223) September 28, 2023

“Why don't you guys make a Sunni drama, Rakiti Sahib. Who stopped you?” another user replied.

کیسے کیسے خشک دماغ لوگ پیدا ہو گئے ہیں اس ملک میں، تم لوگ سنی ڈرامہ بنا لو راکیٹی صاحب. کس نے روکا ہے؟ — HeyItsMe (@SolitaryVoid_) September 28, 2023

One user jokingly remarked, “I think out of this they are going to create new Firqa "sushi."”

I think out of this they are going to create new Firqa "Sushi" ???? — اُمِ یُوسُف ???? (@_mahnoorfazal) September 25, 2023

Another user wrote, “this drama is going to unleash our hidden gems *molvis* of both sects.”

Pakistanis prepare yourself, this drama is going to unleash our hidden gems & our country's best export item *molvis* of both sects.



Get ready for fatwaaaass — think_pad (@TrainerNaveed) September 26, 2023

“How did they even allow these actors to shoot in between the jaloos e aza? Highly disrespectful,” another one stated.

How did they even allow these actors to shoot in between the jaloos e aza? Highly disrespectful. — afroz mir (@thehaidermir) September 25, 2023

Another user anticipated that Firqa e Ishq “will either take the world by storm or banned forever.”

This isn't the first instance in Pakistan's drama industry that a television serial has stirred drama or controversy for its plotline. Previously, Hadsa featuring Hadiqa Kiani was banned for its misrepresentation of sexual assault victim and was alleged to promote victim-blaming.