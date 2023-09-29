Search

Shia-Sunni marriage based drama 'Firqa e Ishq' divides social media users

Noor Fatima
04:45 PM | 29 Sep, 2023
Firqa e Ishq
Source: Platform X

Upcoming Pakistani series, Firqa e Ishq, has divided the internet due to its sensitive plot line revolving around inter-sect marriage between a Sunni and Shia couple.

While the miniseries should have served as a breath of fresh air from the oft-used tropes of saas-bahu narratives, many people have come forward to lambast the production of such a project that highlights allegedly “forbidden” and frowned upon marriages between Shias and Sunnis.

Set to air on the OTT platform Urduflix, Firqa e Ishq boasts an ensemble cast of Hiba Bukhari and Arsalan Naseer in lead roles. Bukhari will essay a Shia woman who marries Naseer, a Sunni.

The Bukhari-Naseer starrer project will focus on the couple bearing constant pressure from family and society. 

Social media users, however, did not take it lightly and criticized Firqa e Ishq, even demanding a ban. Others have been making memes while a few highlighted the disrespect that comes with filming scenes that were shot at religious events.

Speaking of Firqa e Ishq, one platform X user wrote, “I want to inform you that this is a drama which is going to be released soon on Urduflix. The name of the play is Firqa e Ishq. Shia'at is being promoted in this play, in which the marriage of a Sunni boy to a Shia girl is shown as permissible and many acts which are not permissible in Islam will be shown.”

“This play,” he wrote, “projects Shia religion as the true lover of Ahl al-Bayt.”

“The writer of the play is also a Shia. All of you Sunnis are requested to raise your voice against it and ban this play,” the user added.

In response, another user asked, “So according to you marriage between Sunni and Shia is not permissible?” and advised them to “stop spreading hate.”

“Marriage is permissible among Muslims and People of the Book,” he opined.

“Jazak Allah - Maulana Sahib - You gave free publicity to the drama - Allah will reward you - By the way, sometime turn your rocket towards Mars - I have heard that there is a dire need for publicity there,” one user sarcastically wrote.

“Why don't you guys make a Sunni drama, Rakiti Sahib. Who stopped you?” another user replied.

One user jokingly remarked, “I think out of this they are going to create new Firqa "sushi."”

Another user wrote, “this drama is going to unleash our hidden gems *molvis* of both sects.”

“How did they even allow these actors to shoot in between the jaloos e aza? Highly disrespectful,” another one stated.

Another user anticipated that Firqa e Ishq “will either take the world by storm or banned forever.”

This isn't the first instance in Pakistan's drama industry that a television serial has stirred drama or controversy for its plotline. Previously, Hadsa featuring Hadiqa Kiani was banned for its misrepresentation of sexual assault victim and was alleged to promote victim-blaming.

IHC lifts ban on TV drama ‘Hadsa’

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

05:25 PM | 29 Sep, 2023

16 Pakistani ‘beggars’ traveling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umrah arrested in Multan

