Two Pakistanis named in star-studded panel of commentators for World Cup 2023

DUBAI – Former Pakistani cricketers Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis are part of star-studded panel of commentators revealed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

Some of the most well-known cricket voices will grace ICC.tv's coverage of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in India, giving the fans an unforgettable experience.

ICC.tv's coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage.

They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden, ICC said in a blog.

The commentary box will mark the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

They will be joined in on the fun by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

The tournament will get underway with the repeat of the 2019 final between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The final will take place at the same venue on November 19.