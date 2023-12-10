Search

Pakistan take on Indian in U19 Aisa Cup today

Web Desk
10:30 AM | 10 Dec, 2023
DUBAI – Pakistan and India will clash in a highly anticipated match of the U19 Asia Cup 2023 today at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai.

Pakistan’s U19 team commenced their Asia Cup campaign triumphantly with an impressive seven-wicket victory against Nepal U19 at the ICC Cricket Academy.

Zeeshan’s outstanding performance was pivotal, dismantling the Nepal batting lineup with six wickets for just 19 runs. This exceptional feat marked the second-best bowling figures for a Pakistani bowler at this level, following Shaheen Shah Afridi’s record of 6-15 against Ireland U19 in 2018.

In pursuit of 153 runs, Pakistan initially faced a challenge at 23 for 2. However, skipper Saad Baig and Azan Awais formed a remarkable partnership, adding 108 runs off 107 balls to stabilize the innings. Adding to his impressive bowling, Zeeshan’s fiery cameo of 20 runs from just eight balls, comprising two fours and two sixes, further bolstered Pakistan’s chase.

Pakistan’s bowling brilliance restricted Nepal to 47.2 overs, allowing Pakistan to successfully reach the target in a mere 26.2 overs, resulting in a net run rate of +2.770.

Recalling their previous encounter, Pakistan U19 emerged victorious against India U19 in a thrilling contest led by Qasim Akram in 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground No 2. Mohammad Shahzad’s remarkable 81 in pursuit of a 238-run target earned him the player of the match title.

Ahead of the match, Pakistan U19’s head coach, Mohammad Yousaf, expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall performance. Yousaf commended the bowlers’ responsible display and praised the solid fifties scored by skipper Saad Baig and Azan Awais. He highlighted Mohammad Zeeshan’s promotion as a pinch hitter, acknowledging his versatile skills both as a bowler and a competent batter.

Yousaf emphasized Zeeshan’s extraordinary talent, acknowledging his physical attributes, effective bowling, and promising batting as valuable assets to the team. He expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and focus for the upcoming match against India, approaching it like any other routine game with a determined spirit to secure victory.

