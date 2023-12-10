Lahore remains world’s most polluted city

LAHORE – Lahore remained the world’s most polluted city, recording an air quality index (AQI) level of 233.

Karachi registered an AQI of 175, contributing to respiratory challenges for its residents.

Meanwhile, New Delhi, the Indian capital, recorded an AQI level of 178.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that air pollution causes approximately 4.2 million deaths annually across the globe. In cities where the AQI reaches 400-500, it poses risks to both healthy individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Levels between 150-200 particularly affect individuals with asthma, lung issues, and heart problems. An AQI rating of 0-50 is considered good.

The forecast doesn’t predict rain in Lahore, which could have helped alleviate the effects of the prevailing smog. Consequently, the persisting smog continues to pose health risks, especially for the elderly and children in Lahore. Health experts advise the use of face masks when outdoors to mitigate the health hazards caused by the smog.