Police, Judiciary among most corrupt public institutions in Pakistan: Transparency International

KARACHI – Police, tendering and contracting, and judiciary are alleged to be the most corrupt institutions at the national level, Amnesty International Pakistan said in its report.

The international organization released its National Corruption Perception Survey 2023 that shows police, and judiciary among the top three most-corrupt institutions. Education and Health departments remained next in the list of corrupt institutions.

Other institutions were local government, land administration and Customs, Excise and Income Tax. Transparency International released the report as the world marks International Anti-Corruption Day.

The report unearthed almost similar findings as in previous years, highlighting widespread mecace of corruption in the country that is battling economic crisis and political turmoil.

TI conducted the survey, classifying frequency of corruption perceived by citizens, conducted in all four provinces. It was conducted from October 13 to October 31, and 1,600 candidates participated.

In the country’s most populated region Punjab, people paid the highest bribe to police (Rs21,186) and in KP average paid the highest bribe to access the judiciary (Rs162,000), the report said.

The majority of Pakistanis believe that antigraft watchdogs FIA and Anti-Corruption Establishments are used for political victimization and failed to do their basic job.

Over 75pc considered private sector to wield too much power and influence. At national level, 40 percent cited Lack of Merit as the main cause for corruption, while others blamed the use of state institutions by bureaucracy for personal gains as the main evil of corruption.