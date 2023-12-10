Dissent Pakistani journalist Imran Riaz Khan nominated for Human Rights Award

Pakistani TV show host and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan went missing for more than four months, and he returned home in September. In light of his sufferings, the former Takrar host has been nominated for the Human Rights Award.

Imran Riaz, a staunch supporter of former prime minister and a known critic of PDM alliance, lost 22 kilograms, during his detention. He is undergoing recovery, and restoration as the journalist is facing difficulty in speaking.

For being a symbol of dissent amid the difficult times, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan has picked Imran for Human Rights Award (2023), it said in a social media post.

Announcement!



Mr. Imran Riaz Khan

Anchor Person & Senior Journalist



Nomination for Human Rights Award (2023).

Press freedom remained under stringent censorship in Pakistan as journalists bore the brunt of speaking against those in power. The country of 240 million that is facing political crisis and economic turmoil has a history of periods of relative openness interspersed with harsh restrictions on press freedom.

Imran Riaz was arrested amid a nationwide crackdown on Imran Khan's supporters after they allehedly attacked civil, and military properties in different parts of Pakistan during anti-government protests in May this year.

He is known for his bold, candid interviews of the most controversial figures in Pakistan. He covered major national and international events like the 9/11 attacks, the War on Terror, the 2006 military coup in Thailand, and the Gaza war.

Besides his work in mainstream media, Imran started his own YouTube channel called Imran Riaz Khan in the year 2020. Within the shortest timespan, his YouTube channel quickly became one of the most watched in Pakistan with more than 3.32 million subscribers.

Imran Riaz Khan is widely respected for his hard-hitting interviewing style. He has interviewed a number of high-profile figures, including former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and military officers of Pak Army.