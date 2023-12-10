Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir embarks on maiden US visit 

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Asim Munir travelled to United States on his first official visit since his appointment, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Sunday.

The military's media wing announced the departure of the country's top general but the duration and the other details have not been specified.

In a statement, ISPR said this is General Syed Asim Munir’s first visit to the USA as Chief of Army staff.

It further mentioned that COAS will interact with senior military and other government officials during the official visit.

Pakistan Army Chief and US military commander regularly held talks on the regional security situation and defence cooperation.

Washington reiterated its desire to further enhance bilateral relations with Islamabad and appreciated the Army’s successes in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region.