Uzbek Foreign Minister Saidov arrives in Pakistan for diplomatic, trade talks

ISLAMABAD – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov has landed in Pakistan on two-day official visit.

FM Saidov was welcomed by DG Central Asia & ECO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan at Nur Khan Airbase.

The visiting dignitary will engage with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss bilateral issues.

Both sides will shed light on wide range of talks, with special focus on trade and connectivity.

The visit of the Foreign Minister of Republic of Uzbekistan is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between Islamabad and Tashkent.