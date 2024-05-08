Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi to be transferred from Bani Gala to Adiyala Jail on IHC order

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has directed authorities to transfer Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala.
IHC ruling follows Bushra Bibi's plea to move from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala jail. The court also declared the notification that designated Bani Gala as a sub-jail null and void.
Last week, Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on Bushra Bibi's plea to transfer her to Adiala jail from the Bani Gala sub-jail.
Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb remarked, "It seems the decision to relocate Bushra Bibi to Bani Gala was predetermined. If I am confined to my home against my will, I would be pleased. How can a prisoner's property be converted into a sub-jail without their consent?"
In her petition, Bushra Bibi had cited concerns for her safety and requested the court to transfer her because she did not feel secure being confined alone in the sub-jail premises.
Bushra and Imran were both sentenced to 14 years in jail by Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court in a case related to the illegal sale of state gifts from Toshakhana.
During the trial, Khan argued that his wife was not involved in the case and was being unfairly implicated.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 8, 2024 Wednesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 294.5 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's came down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
