Pakistan

School teacher arrested for 'raping', impregnating 14-year-old student in Sindh

Web Desk
10:36 AM | 8 May, 2024
A teacher of a government school has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in Sanghar district of Sindh.

The incident came to light when the victim’s parents discovered her pregnancy. The victim is a primary school student who studied in a village near Jhol town in Sanghar district.

After the shocking revelation, local police arrested school teacher on the charge of sexual assault.

The parents of the 5th grade student lodged a complaint with the police after the child was repeatedly raped by the teacher.

Sanghar SSP Aizaz Ahmed Sheikh confirmed rape of minor girl after medicolegal report surfaced.

Sanghar district police spokesperson said the girl is undergoing treatment, and Jhol police registered an FIR against the teacher on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Jhol DSP has been deputed to investigate the crime and look into all possible angles.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah's spokesperson said that he is shocked by the incident and has issued orders to suspend the teacher.

