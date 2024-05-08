Islamabad Police issues warning ahead of PTI's nationwide protests on May 9

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad Police have issued stern warning against political activists attempting to engage in unlawful activities on May 9, saying that strict action will be taken against those who violate section 144.

The capital administrations said no protests or rallies will be permitted in metropolis without prior permission amid Section 144 in effect that restrict all sort of gatherings.

The announcement follows reports of PTI and some other groups planning protests in capital on May 9. In response, the government has banned all public gatherings in the city to maintain peace and prevent violence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declared a nationwide protest on May 9, following a significant meeting of party members. PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub assured a peaceful and comprehensive protest across Pakistan during a parliamentary party meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub highlighted the party's resilience, acknowledging the challenges faced by PTI members, including arrests. He reiterated PTI founder Imran Khan's message of perseverance and praised the party's workers for their steadfastness.

May 9 Riots

Last year on May 9, Pakistan saw deadly riots after arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. The protests by PTI supporters turned violent, causing significant damage to government and military installations.

The caretaker setup and armed forced then responded with a crackdown, including a mobile internet blockade and arrests of PTI leaders, workers, and perceived allies in the media and legal fields.

Khan, who remained in jail since August last year, was held on May 9, 2023, with the government accusing him of masterminding the violence.

PTI protests led to arson, vandalism, and assaults on government and military facilities. Anti-terrorism legislation was used, and prosecutions were filed against rioters, with police firing live ammunition, resulting in several deaths.

Hundreds of PTI activists were then held, including party leaders. Trials of civilians were started that drew flak for lack of transparency and human rights violations.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2024/pti-takes-u-turn-on-dialogue-with-establishment-after-dg-ispr-s-press-conference









