'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme: Punjab govt offers interest-free loans for 5-marla houses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme on August 14. On Sunday, she approved three models for the initiative in principle.

During a meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities not to collect service charges from plot owners. Model houses have been developed as a pilot programme under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar.' She also ordered inclusion of a living room in the model house designs and called for introduction of toll-free numbers for public convenience.

Following the Chief Minister's directives, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will develop a special portal for the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme, allowing applicants to submit their applications online. Secretary of Housing Asadullah Khan gave a briefing on the programme.

The meeting was informed that application forms for the programme would be available at the offices of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. Plot owners of up to 5 marlas can obtain interest-free loans to build their homes. According to the Chief Minister’s instructions, homeowners will have the option to repay the loans in easy installments. Allottees of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), under the PHATA Ordinance 2002, will receive 3- and 5-marla houses in private schemes.

Under the program, PHATA allottees will pay house installments over five years after purchasing a home in a private scheme. The Punjab government will also provide subsidies to reduce housing costs in these schemes.

Approximately 70,000 plot owners in cities or villages will be eligible for loans. Plot owners with up to 5 marlas can receive interest-free loans to construct their homes. These key decisions were approved during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.