'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme: Punjab govt offers interest-free loans for 5-marla houses

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will inaugurate the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme on August 14. On Sunday, she approved three models for the initiative in principle.
During a meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities not to collect service charges from plot owners. Model houses have been developed as a pilot programme under 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar.' She also ordered inclusion of a living room in the model house designs and called for introduction of toll-free numbers for public convenience.
Following the Chief Minister's directives, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will develop a special portal for the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme, allowing applicants to submit their applications online. Secretary of Housing Asadullah Khan gave a briefing on the programme.
The meeting was informed that application forms for the programme would be available at the offices of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. Plot owners of up to 5 marlas can obtain interest-free loans to build their homes. According to the Chief Minister’s instructions, homeowners will have the option to repay the loans in easy installments. Allottees of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA), under the PHATA Ordinance 2002, will receive 3- and 5-marla houses in private schemes.
Under the program, PHATA allottees will pay house installments over five years after purchasing a home in a private scheme. The Punjab government will also provide subsidies to reduce housing costs in these schemes.
Approximately 70,000 plot owners in cities or villages will be eligible for loans. Plot owners with up to 5 marlas can receive interest-free loans to construct their homes. These key decisions were approved during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 4, 2024 in open market.
On Sunday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.55 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.8
|186
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.