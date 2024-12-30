Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

24/7 E-Taxi Service coming to Lahore, other Punjab cities; details inside

LAHORE – Authorities in Punjab are working to launch E-Taxi service across the country’s most populated region, which is said to be a replica of China’s E-cab system.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan got tasks from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to start an e-taxi service across the province, inspired by the successful taxi systems in China. Punjab Transport Department is actively working on the project and has already engaged in discussions with several electric vehicle manufacturers.

Reports suggest auto giant Deewan Group and National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) are expected to join the E-Taxi initiative. The cab service will remain operational 24/7 in all major cities, with the initial phase focusing on Lahore and adjoining regions.

The E-Taxi initiative is designed to provide affordable and eco-friendly transportation options for citizens, though it may have a slight impact on employment opportunities in the traditional transport sector.

In a similar development, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur will soon receive electric buses under Punjab’s Green Transport Plan to address public transport issues, including traffic congestion, smog, and pollution. The Punjab government is engaging potential bidders following Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) guidelines.

The project aims to enhance transport infrastructure with eco-friendly buses, benefiting 5 million residents. Companies wishing to bid must meet strict financial criteria. Authorities are also considering international electric bus standards from countries like China, the UK, and Europe.

Islamabad set to start Electric Bus Service on new routes with arrival of new fleet

