Islamabad set to start Electric Bus Service on new routes with arrival of new fleet

Islamabad Set To Start Electric Bus Service With Arrival Of 146 Buses

LAHORE – Pakistan’s capital Islamabad received its first shipment of 146 electric buses in what is said to be major step towards improving public transportation in the metropolis.

Electric buses are expected to enhance travel experience for residents of twin cities by providing cleaner and more efficient mode of transport.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) said remaining 14 buses are on their way from China. CDA also announced that work has begun on the construction of a charging station at Zero Point, though progress was initially delayed due to two cancellations of the tender.

A new tender has been issued at reduced rates, with the initial focus on setting up charging points and parking spaces for the buses. In the early stages of the project, temporary offices will be set up in containers to oversee operations.

Driver training for new bus routes is expected to take about one month. The first routes for the buses will cover Park Road, B-7, PWD, I-8, and I-9, all of which have already received approval for the service.

Islamabad E-bus project comes on heels of another significant initiative in Punjab, as the government aimed at rolling out electric buses in Rawalpindi.

